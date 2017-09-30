Image copyright Google Image caption Police appealed for a driver who failed to stop after the Chadderton Way crash to get in touch

A motorbike rider has died after he was involved in a rush-hour collision with three vehicles, police have said.

Karl Hope, aged 25, suffered numerous injuries after the crash in Chadderton Way, Oldham, at about 17:20 BST on Friday.

He was taken to hospital where he later died.

It is believed the motorbike was in a collision with a Mercedes-Benz, then a Mini and then a Ford Fiesta. The Fiesta driver failed to stop, police said.

PC Paul Joynson, from Greater Manchester Police, said: "The driver of the green Ford Fiesta stopped momentarily before driving away from the scene, so they know they were involved."

He appealed for the driver and witnesses to get in touch.