Image caption The body was found in a lake in Poynton Park on Friday

A detective found dead in a lake was a "tireless worker" and "popular figure" among colleagues, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) has said.

The body of Leanne McKie, 39, was discovered in the early hours of Friday in Poynton, Cheshire.

Chief Constable Ian Hopkins said the mother-of-three worked in the sexual offences unit and sought justice for victims.

A man, 43, from Wilmslow remains in custody on suspicion of murder.

Image caption A 43-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder remains in custody

Cheshire Police said her death appeared to be "an isolated incident" and officers were not looking for anyone else.

Mr Hopkins paid tribute to Det McKie, who joined GMP in 2001.

He added: "I would like to offer my most sincere condolences to Leanne's family and friends at this devastating time. My heart particularly goes out to her three young children, who she adored.

"Leanne worked tirelessly to provide support and seek justice for victims of sexual crimes.

"Leanne was a popular figure among her colleagues, who have been left devastated by the news of her tragic death. She will be sorely missed by everyone she worked with."