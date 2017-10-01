Image copyright Google Image caption The man was attacked on Reed Hill on Thursday

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a fatal attack outside a takeaway in Rochdale.

The victim, believed to be 59-year-old Keith Maden, was outside Dixy Chicken takeaway on Reed Hill on Thursday evening when he was punched in the face, police said.

He fell backwards and hit his head on the floor, suffering a serious head injury. He died in hospital on Friday.

A man, 19, has been held on suspicion of murder and is in custody.

Detectives believe Mr Maden was assaulted after being approached by five men outside the takeaway.

Greater Manchester Police has asked for witnesses to come forward.