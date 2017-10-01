Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened in the early hours on Greenside Lane in Droylsden

A man has died after a hit-and-run crash between two cars, where the driver and passenger of the other vehicle ran away, police said.

Officers were called at about 02:30 BST to Greenside Lane in Droylsden, Greater Manchester.

Christopher Ramsdale, 28, was found with serious injuries and taken to hospital where he later died.

Police have arrested a 26-year-old man on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Anyone with any information about the collision has been urged to contact the police.