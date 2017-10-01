Image copyright Leah Marks Image caption Police described the violence in the street as "shocking"

Five men have been bailed after a fatal stabbing during a mass brawl in Manchester city centre.

A "large fight" spilled out from the Suburbia nightclub into John Dalton Street in the early hours of Saturday, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.

A man, aged 24, from Birmingham died after suffering neck wounds.

Two women, aged 19 and 21, were left unconscious after being punched, while two police officers were treated for minor injuries.

Supt John-Paul Ruffle said: "We arrested four men in the early hours of yesterday morning, and arrested a fifth man later yesterday.

"I would like to reassure everyone that we are doing out utmost to find those responsible for the death of this man, and we won't stop until we've brought them to justice."

Those bailed include:

A 21-year-old arrested on suspicion of assault

A 24-year-old arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police officer

A 20-year-old arrested on suspicion of affray

A 19-year-old arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and possession of a knife

A 19-year-old arrested on suspicion of violent disorder

Several people were taken to hospital, including a man who had been hit with a glass, police said.

Ch Supt Emily Higham said there was "a large group of men and women fighting in the street", and described the violence as "shocking".

Earlier reports from police said the victim was aged 21, however officers have since confirmed he was 24.

Officers appealed for any witnesses to contact them.