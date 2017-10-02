Image copyright Family/Facebook Image caption Det Leanne McKie had worked at Greater Manchester Police since 2001

The husband of a serving police detective who was found dead in a lake has been charged with her murder.

Mother-of-three Leanne McKie, 39, was discovered in the water at Poynton Park, Cheshire, on Friday.

Det McKie joined Greater Manchester Police in 2001 and worked in the force's serious sexual offences unit.

Darren McKie, 43, from Burford Close, Wilmslow, who is also a police officer, is due before South and East Cheshire Magistrates' Court in Crewe on Tuesday.

He was arrested in the early hours of Friday.

Leanne McKie joined Greater Manchester Police in 2001 and "worked tirelessly to provide support and seek justice for victims" according to Chief Constable Ian Hopkins.

Earlier Cheshire Police said they are keen to speak to four people who were seen walking along A523, London Road North, towards Stockport at about 00:15 BST on Friday.

They also want to speak to anyone who may have seen Det McKie's car - a red Mini with the registration number DA12 DFO - between Thursday afternoon and the early hours of Friday.