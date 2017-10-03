Image copyright Google Image caption The family were enjoying a Saturday night at home when the attack happened, police said

A pig's head and brick thrown through the living room window of a family home is being treated as an Islamic hate crime by police.

The animal head was thrown after a brick smashed the window of a house on Chapel Road, Oldham, Greater Manchester at 22:00 BST on Saturday, said police.

A boy in the room was not hurt but "understandably frightened" by the "disgusting act", officers said.

Police are looking for a man aged about 18, travelling in a Vauxhall Corsa.

'Innocent family'

Police said the vehicle, with three men inside, pulled up outside the house.

One of the men got out of the back seat and threw the brick and the pig's head through the window, said police. He then got back into the car which drove off.

He was described by police as about 18 years old and was wearing a black hoodie that was pulled up over his head.

Det Ch Insp Chris Downey, from Greater Manchester Police (GMP), said: "This was a disgusting act against an innocent family who have lived in this community for years and were enjoying being at home together on a quiet Saturday night.

"We are treating this appalling incident as a hate crime and are doing everything we can to find those responsible. No-one should be made to feel scared in their own home."

He added the family was "extremely shaken" and that GMP would do "everything in our power to track the offenders down".