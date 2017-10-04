Image copyright Family/Facebook Image caption Det Leanne McKie had worked at Greater Manchester Police since 2001

A police sergeant has appeared in court accused of murdering his wife, who was a detective in the same force.

Mother-of-three Leanne McKie, 39, a Greater Manchester Police officer. was found in the water at Poynton Park, Cheshire, early on Friday.

Darren McKie, 43, appeared at Chester Crown Court via videolink from HMP Altcourse in Liverpool and was remanded in custody.

A provisional trial date was set for 5 March.

Mr McKie was arrested at their home in Wilmslow, Cheshire, shortly after his wife's body was found and was charged with her murder.

Earlier police said they were keen to speak to four people who were seen walking along A523, London Road North, towards Stockport at about 00:15 BST on Friday.

They also want to speak to anyone who may have seen Det Con McKie's car - a red Mini with the registration number DA12 DFO - between Thursday afternoon and the early hours of Friday.