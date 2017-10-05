Image copyright Handout Image caption Clare Haslam and Deborah Clifton were described as "inseparable"

A 90-year-old driver who ploughed into a "blissfully happy" couple in a hospital car park has admitted causing their deaths.

Clare Haslam and Deborah Clifton, from Chorlton-cum-Hardy, Manchester, were hit outside the city's Withington Hospital on 7 March.

Philip Bull, of Button Lane, Manchester, pleaded guilty to two counts of death by dangerous driving.

He is due to be sentenced at Manchester Crown Court on 26 October.

Image caption Philip Bull was driving in the Withington Hospital car park when the crash happened

Several bollards in front of the hospital's main entrance were knocked over or damaged where it appears they were hit by the car.

Ms Haslam, 44, and 49-year-old Ms Clifton had a child and were "inseparable", their families previously said.

"Clare and Debbie were like an old married couple, they would fight like cat and dog, bicker at the slightest thing but ultimately they were made for each other, so blissfully happy and without doubt soulmates," they added.