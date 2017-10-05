Image copyright PA Image caption Jordon Begley died after being Tasered following a row with neighbours in 2013

Five police officers cleared of serious wrongdoing over the death of a man who was Tasered are facing a "reinvestigation".

Jordon Begley, 23, died after officers used a Taser on him in Manchester in 2013.

The Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) had its own report overturned in November 2016 so it could reinvestigate the case.

Notices have been re-served to five officers, the watchdog said.

IPCC chief operating officer Ian Todd said the officers were subject to the watchdog's original investigation

The notices were "to inform them that that they remain under investigation", he added.

Mr Todd said: "The reinvestigation remains ongoing and is now moving towards the final stages."

'Unreasonable restraint'

Eleven Greater Manchester Police officers were despatched to Mr Begley's home in July 2013 after his mother called 999 reporting he had a knife during a row with neighbours.

He was shot with the 50,000 volt Taser gun from a distance of 28in (70cm) and was hit with "distraction strikes" while being restrained and handcuffed by three armed officers, a 2015 inquest was told.

The inquest jury delivered a narrative verdict concluding he died partly as a result of being "inappropriately and unreasonably" Tasered and restrained.

A year earlier, the IPCC report into the investigation concluded no officers should be prosecuted or face misconduct proceedings.

That conclusion was quashed in Lord Justice Elias and Mr Justice Males' November ruling.

The judges said the report was flawed because of "material evidence" issues.