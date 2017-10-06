Image copyright GMP Image caption Keith Maden was a "friendly character with a great sense of humour"

A man who died after being assaulted was a "lovable character", his family said paying tribute.

Keith Maden, 59, died after he fell and hit his head on the floor when he was punched outside Dixy Chicken takeaway in Reed Hill, Rochdale on 29 September.

A 19-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder has been bailed.

Mr Maden's family said: "Keith was a lovable, friendly character with a great sense of humour" who had started to "rebuild his life" after a stroke.

Image copyright Google Image caption Keith Maden was attacked in Reed Hill, Rochdale

In a statement released through the police, his family said: "He grew up and lived most of his life in Littleborough and knew many people in the village but led a simple life and never asked for much from anyone.

"After suffering a stroke last year Keith had just started to rebuild his life and go out with friends again.

"He was loved and supported by his mum, brothers and sisters, who are all heartbroken at losing him too soon and in such tragic circumstances."