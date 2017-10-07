Image copyright Family handout Image caption Caspar Blackburn, 22, has been missing since Sunday

Police looking for missing man Caspar Blackburn have found the body of a man in a canal.

The 22-year-old was last seen at about 02:15 BST on Sunday at the Slug and Lettuce bar in Sale, Greater Manchester, police said.

They were called shortly after 10:00 BST to a report of a body in the canal near to Springfield Road, Sale.

Police are investigating the man's death, which is not thought to be suspicious.

His disappearance was "completely out of character", officers said earlier this week.

After the discovery of the body, Det Insp Julia Bowden said: "The man's family are aware and we are offering them support at this extremely difficult time."