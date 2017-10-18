Image copyright Google Image caption The attack happened in Worsley Avenue, Moston, on Tuesday evening

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested over the stabbing of another teenager in the Moston area of Manchester.

The attack on Worsley Avenue has left a 15-year-old boy with life-threatening injuries, police said.

The victim was found injured at 19:10 BST on Tuesday and officers have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Insp Matt Oxley said: "This was a horrific attack on a young boy who is now fighting for his life. My thoughts are with him and his family."

The 13-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of wounding and is being questioned by detectives.

Insp Oxley said: "We have made an arrest, however we are still trying to piece together the puzzle and would appreciate the public's help."