Image caption Kyron Webb was found unconscious on Worsley Avenue in Moston on Tuesday evening

Two teenagers have been charged with the murder of a 15-year-old boy in Manchester.

Kyron Webb was found unconscious on Worsley Avenue in Moston at 19:10 BST on Tuesday with serious stab wounds. He died in hospital on Friday.

Two boys, aged 16 and 17, have been charged with murder, Greater Manchester Police said.

Kyron's mother paid tribute to him, in a poem released through police, saying he had aspired to become an architect.

She said: "You were blessed with wisdom, on the gifted and talented register you were placed.

"You were artistic, a singing voice like an angel and yes you had my face.

"Your talents were endless, what you touched turned to gold.

"Your deepest ambition to become an architect you told."

She added that his death had left "a hole, a void, a pain".

Ch Supt Wasim Chaudhry from GMP said it was a "tragedy".

He added: "A boy's life has been taken away and his family deserve answers."