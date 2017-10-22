From the section

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Glasses were smashed when the newlyweds' families started a fight

A wedding reception turned sour when a fight broke out between the newlyweds' families.

Glasses were thrown and tables were flipped when about 10 guests started a "scrap" in the foyer of a Manchester hotel, police said.

Staff called police at about 01:30 BST when the group started arguing.

The group left before Greater Manchester Police arrived, and officers recorded a crime of affray, the force said.

Its city centre team tweeted: "Congratulations, you may now start fighting.

"1.30am 999 from hotel - Both families at wedding start arguing, turning tables over & scrapping."