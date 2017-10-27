Image caption Richard Farnell refutes claims he was not truthful when giving evidence to the inquiry

Politicians "should be held personally accountable" for historical sexual abuse in Rochdale care homes, an inquiry has heard.

Laura Hoyano, lawyer for the alleged victims, said it was "deeply regrettable" that council leader Richard Farnell and former leader Paul Rowen "had not seen fit to apologise".

The Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse has concluded its hearings about abuse in the town.

A report will be published next year.

'Willfully blind'

The focus of the inquiry was to examine how those in authority handled abuse allegations relating to the Cambridge House hostel, which closed in 1965, and Knowl View residential school, which stopped operating in 1994.

Rochdale Council has apologised for failing to protect vulnerable youngsters over decades.

Richard Farnell, who was leader of the council between 1986 and 1992, and returned to the job in 2014, told the inquiry that "key people" had failed to inform him about their concerns over sexual abuse.

The first he knew of the claims was in 2012 when the scandal was fully made public, he said.

Rochdale abuse: What was revealed?

In a closing statement, Ms Hoyano said it was "extremely implausible" Mr Farnell did not know about the allegations.

The inquiry has witnessed, she said, "a complete abdication of leadership and responsibility" as Mr Farnell and former leader Paul Rowen "blamed their officers".

Image caption The inquiry examined claims of a cover-up over Knowl View

Ms Hoyano said it was open to the inquiry to find that Mr Farnell "did not give truthful evidence" and must have been "willfully blind", amounting to "a cover up at the level of the leadership of the borough council".

"It is deeply regrettable no politician appearing at this inquiry has seen fit to apologise.

"This happened on their watch. We submit on behalf of the victims they should be held personally accountable by this inquiry," Ms Hoyano said.

In his closing statement, Stephen Ford, counsel for Rochdale Council, apologised to the victims but said no one person could be blamed.

"Decisions were taken by social workers, social and educational professionals, over a significant period of time," he said.

In a statement released following the inquiry's conclusion, Mr Farnell said he refuted the closing remarks which claimed he had not been truthful.

"The council has quite rightly acknowledged and apologised for past failures at Knowl View. The apology is on behalf of all the council and I fully endorse and support that apology.

"I am sorry and I bitterly regret not knowing about the abuse which meant I was unable to help or put matters right at the time. I gave my evidence to the inquiry, which was truthful and I stand by", he said.

Image copyright Huw Evans picture agency Image caption The abuse inquiry heard allegations about abuse by Rochdale's former Liberal MP Cyril Smith

"These lonely lost boys were easy prey for paedophiles", Ms Hoyano said, urging the inquiry panel to commend some of the professionals who did try to deal with the problems at Knowl View school and Cambridge House hostel.

She said the alleged victims had outlined lessons to be learned for the future:

Listen to children

Don't treat victims as perpetrators

Don't criminalise children and then criticise them for not co-operating with police in prosecuting abusers

Try to understand the dynamics of child on child abuse

Bravado and misbehaviour can conceal vulnerability and significant problems

Culture of child protection since Knowl View has changed but culture is transient and requires constant vigilance

No institution with responsibility for children should be left to run itself by its own rules

In relation to former Liberal MP Cyril Smith, Ms Hoyano, asked the inquiry to "make a finding of fact" that he was a paedophile and he sexually abused young and adolescent boys in Rochdale.

The question of why the national and local Liberal party supported Cyril Smith's selection as parliamentary candidate in the midst of a major police investigation into alleged sexual offending and how the late MP escaped prosecution over 50 years would be answered by a separate Westminster inquiry, she added.