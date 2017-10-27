Image copyright Greater Manchester Combined Authority Image caption Mr Burnham said it was "an ambitious plan" but one "we are determined to achieve"

Greater Manchester should have thousands of jobs and houses and should no longer have rough sleepers by 2020, according to a new plan for the area.

The Greater Manchester Strategy sets out 10 priorities, including finding employment for 21,500 more people.

Other objectives include building over 10,000 new homes every year and reducing cancer deaths by 350 annually.

Mayor Andy Burnham said his vision was for "a region where no person or place is left behind".

He said it was "an ambitious plan" but said it was "one that, with the help of everyone across Greater Manchester, we are determined to achieve".

The strategy, titled Our People, Our Place, is a long-term blueprint for the future of the region created by Mr Burnham and the area's ten local councils, with help from Greater Manchester Police, the region's fire service and representatives from the NHS.

A key focus is on the region's children and it aims to make sure every child starts school ready to learn by meeting or exceeding the national average for the proportion of children "reaching a good level of development" by the end of their reception class year.

Image caption Mr Burnham first pledged to do away with rough sleeping in his mayoral manifesto

The plan also picks up on Mr Burnham's pledge to eradicate rough sleeping and tackle homelessness - a promise he made in his election manifesto.

According to figures from Homeless Link, there were about 78 rough sleepers in Manchester in 2016 - the fourth highest number for an English city.

Judy Vickers, operations manager of Manchester homeless charity Lifeshare, said that figure was based on one count on one night and the real figure could be three times as many.

Patsy Hodson, the chairwoman of Greater Manchester Centre for Voluntary Organisation, said the strategy was "ambitious and challenging, but I believe Greater Manchester can and will deliver on it if we all continue to work together".