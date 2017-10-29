Image copyright Google Image caption The boy fell near Debenhams on Saturday evening

A 15-year-old boy who fell from a bridge in the Trafford Centre is critically ill in hospital.

The teenager fell from a footbridge leading to the car park near the Debenhams store at the Greater Manchester shopping centre at about 20:15 BST on Saturday.

Five 15-year-old boys were arrested on suspicion of assault. Four have now been released while one is helping officers with their enquiries.

Officers appealed for witnesses.

Initial enquiries suggested the boy had been involved in an altercation with a group of youths but this no longer appears to be the case, police said.

Det Sgt Stephen Warriner from Greater Manchester Police's Trafford borough said: "This is a tragic incident which has left a boy fighting for his life in hospital.

"My thoughts are with his family who are understandably beside themselves at this awful time."

A spokeswoman for the Trafford Centre said: "We are doing all we can to support the police investigation."