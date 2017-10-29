Image caption Two men are receiving treatment for burns

Two doormen were the victims of an acid attack after removing a man from a nightclub in Greater Manchester.

The attack at White Hotel on Dickinson Street in Lower Broughton, Salford, happened at about 03:45 GMT on Sunday.

A man who had earlier been told to leave the club returned with a knife and a bottle of what is believed to be acid.

The doormen are receiving treatment for burns and their injuries are not life-threatening.

Det Sgt Pat Wood said it was a "vicious and dangerous attack on men who were just trying to their job".

"Although their injuries aren't life-threatening, they are likely to have permanent skin damage and no doubt at the time of the attack they were thinking the worst."

The offender is is described as white, in his late 20s, of average build, about 6ft tall and with short brown hair.

Police are appealing for people who were inside the club and saw anything to get in touch.