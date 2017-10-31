Image copyright Police handout Image caption Charissa Brown-Wellington was sentenced to five years in prison

A woman who killed a stranger by pushing him into the path of a tram during a drunken row has been jailed.

Charissa Brown-Wellington, 31, shoved Philip Carter, 30, between two carriages at Manchester Victoria station on 11 June.

Mr Carter, from Blackley, was crushed by the tram and died at the scene.

Brown-Wellington, from Chadderton, pleaded guilty to manslaughter and was given a five-year prison term at Manchester Crown Court.

The court heard that Mr Carter and Brown-Wellington was drunk and under the influence of drugs when she became involved in an argument with Mr Carter, who had also been drinking, at the station.

She admitted pushing him but denied intending to cause him serious harm.

The court heard she has a lengthy criminal record of 65 offences, many of which involved violence.

In sentencing, Mr Justice William Davis told Brown-Wellington that although her actions were not unprovoked they were "completely unnecessary" and "aggressive".

"There was more than one victim in this case because the effect of what you did was so dreadful.

"It is merely yet another example of you reacting violently when faced with something you did not like very much," he said.

Image copyright MEN Media Image caption Philip Carter was crushed to death by a tram

On her release, Brown-Wellington will be subject to an extended licence period of three years as a dangerous offender.

Bob Tonge, senior investigating officer at Greater Manchester Police, said Mr Carter died in "the most horrific circumstances".

"He suffered a brutal death all because she lost her temper and she will now have to live with that as she carries out her prison sentence," he said.