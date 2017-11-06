Image copyright Andy Kelvin Image caption Philip Bull admitted two counts of causing death by dangerous driving

A 90-year-old driver who killed a couple when he accidentally reversed his car into them should not be sent to jail, a judge has been urged.

Clare Haslam, 44, and Deborah Clifton, 49, of Chorlton-cum-Hardy, Manchester, died after they were hit by a car outside Withington Hospital on 7 March.

Philip Bull of Manchester said he pressed the accelerator instead of the brake in his automatic car when he dropped his wife off at the hospital.

He admitted dangerous driving charges.

Image copyright Handout Image caption Clare Haslam and Deborah Clifton were described as "soulmates"

The retired textile merchant's Ford Focus careered out of control into the path of Ms Haslam and Ms Clifton.

He pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing at Manchester Crown Court to two counts of causing death by dangerous driving and was said to be "hugely remorseful".

The court heard he had told the author of a pre-sentence report: "I cannot think of any way worse to come to the end of my life having now ended the lives of others."

His barrister, Richard Vardon, argued the circumstances of the tragic case were "exceptional" and could lead the judge to impose a suspended sentence.

Image caption Philip Bull was driving in the Withington Hospital car park when the crash happened

The defendant has been carer for his wife Audrey Bull, who has had a number of health problems including Alzheimer's for more than 10 years, he said.

He said she could not be cared for at home without him.

Mr Vardon said: "The single cause of this tragedy... was the defendant misapplying his foot to the wrong pedal, and then more forcefully because he believed he was pressing the brake rather than the accelerator."

He said the unintended acceleration was "not an uncommon phenomenon" and had nothing to do with the age of the defendant, who had no medical problems at the time.

Judge Martin Walsh said it was an "extremely difficult and sensitive sentencing exercise" and he would pass sentence on Tuesday.

Ms Haslam, 44, and 49-year-old Ms Clifton had a child and were "soulmates", their families previously said.