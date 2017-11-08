Image copyright Google Image caption Mr Higham was found "unresponsive" by police on Monday morning

A man who died after being detained by members of the public has been named.

Jordan Higham, 25, died in hospital after being found "unresponsive" by police in the early hours of Monday.

Greater Manchester Police said officers went to Nicol Mere Drive in Ashton-in-Makerfield, Wigan, at about 03:15 GMT after reports a citizen's arrest had been made on a suspected car thief.

Two men, aged 24 and 27, man were arrested on suspicion of murder and have been released under investigation.

A force spokesman said formal identification had yet to take place, but Mr Higham's family had been informed.

Det Ch Insp Clare Devlin said a team of officers were "working round the clock to get to the bottom of what happened and how Jordan sadly died".