Image copyright Chill Factore/Facebook Image caption Manchester's Chill Factore

Three men spent the night secretly snow-boarding at Manchester's Chill Factore indoor slope, prompting an internal security probe.

The trio hid in the building until it closed and then posted mobile phone footage of their stunt on social media.

But they left behind a £5,000 camera which they had used to film the escapade.

Managers at the attraction have confirmed they have now started an investigation.

The men appear to have had the run of the slope for up to six hours after staff prepared to close the slope for the night on Saturday.

One of the men, Ally Law, posted on Twitter: "Last night we literally pulled off the craziest overnight challenge, we've pulled off.. you ain't gonna believe it's real when you see it."

But one of the other secret snowboarders, BMX rider Ryan Taylor, later posted: "Left my camera on the floor in Manchester, outside the chill factor. Please go and find it!!!!"

He then complained it had all his footage on from the previous night.

The team appear to be behind a similar stunt at Snozone, another indoor slope in Milton Keynes.

A Chill Factore spokesperson said: "We are aware of the incident and it is currently being investigated."