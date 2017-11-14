Image copyright Google Image caption The explosive device was found at HMP Risley on Sunday

A prison was put on partial lockdown after a potentially explosive device was found.

Two wings at HMP Risley were searched by police after the discovery at the Warrington site on Sunday.

The device was dismantled and was not believed to be terrorist-related, Cheshire Police said.

The force and the Ministry of Justice are investigating. The Prison Service added there was "no threat to the public or those within the prison".

The category C prison holds about 1,115 men, mainly from the north-west of England, serving short to intermediate sentences.