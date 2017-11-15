Rochdale man charged with murdering wife
- 15 November 2017
- From the section Manchester
A man has been charged with murdering his wife who was found dead in a house in Greater Manchester.
The body of Liz Merriman, 39, was discovered at the property in Birch Crescent in Newhey, Rochdale, on 22 October.
Her husband, Darren Merriman, 40, of Birch Crescent, has been charged with murder.
He is due to appear before Manchester Crown Court later.