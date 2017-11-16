Image copyright GMP Image caption Peter Feeley abused a girl wearing a T-shirt with "Don't forget to smile" written on it

A "depraved" Thai boxing instructor who admitted grooming and sexually abusing two young girls has been jailed.

Peter Feeley, 56, from Middleton, had regularly invited his victims to his gym for sleepovers, plying them alcohol before abusing them.

He was arrested after a girl he called his "young wife" went missing in May.

At Manchester Crown Court Minshull Street, Feeley was jailed for six years for child abduction, sexual activity with a child and indecent assault.

Police began investigating after receiving a report a teenage girl was missing from home in May.

She was found safe and Feeley, who owned Spartan Muay Thai gym, was later arrested.

His mobile phone revealed he had groomed and abused the teenager over a long period of time, once wearing a T-shirt with "Don't forget to smile" written on it, which was later seized for evidence.

During the investigation police received a further report that Feeley, of Spring Gardens, had sexually abused another victim in 2012.

Det Con Hannah Greetham said: "Feeley wrongfully used his position to exploit young girls to satisfy his appetite for depravity.

"There is no excuse for the devastating abuse he has mercilessly inflicted on these young girls' lives, who have been so brave in reporting his cruelty."