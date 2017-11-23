Image copyright Max Thorpe Image caption Max Trobe and his sister Martha Lynch returned to Manchester Arena for the first time since the 22 May bombing

A brother and sister caught up in the Manchester Arena attack say they have "happy memories" of the venue after returning for a concert six months on.

Max Trobe, 18, posted a picture of himself and his sister Martha Lynch, 10, at Tuesday's Little Mix show.

The pair, of Darwen, Lancashire, were not physically injured but witnessed the aftermath of the suicide bombing which killed 22 people.

Max said returning to the venue "was scary, but I'm glad we did it."

His photo attracted thousands of comments praising Max and Martha for their courage after it was shared on Twitter.

He told the BBC: "I wasn't going to go, but then I thought: 'I will not let the senseless actions of one individual ruin my enjoyment, why should I?'

"My sister's still very naive to the situation, she fell straight asleep on the night of the attack because she thought it was a balloon, but to me, going back was a big deal and a tough decision.

"She really wanted to go, and I thought, if Martha can do it, I can do it.

"I felt very safe as there were metal detectors, all belongings had to be scanned, and there were plenty of security staff."

'I covered my sister's eyes'

Recalling the events at the Ariane Grande concert six months ago, Max said he was caught in a stampede as people scrambled to leave.

He said: "I started to panic, thinking I was going to become separated from my sister as I was having to lift her over seats to get to the exit.

"We went past the corridor and I saw bodies covered in blood on the floor. I covered my sister's eyes so she couldn't see."

Image copyright Max Trobe Image caption Max and his older sister Megan attended the One Love Manchester concert in June

Max said the atmosphere at the Little Mix concert was "amazing", and similar to the Ariana Grande concert before the explosion.

He said: "I still look back on that night and try to see it as the great evening it was before the bomb happened, but the Little Mix concert was constant happiness.

"The memories of the night of the attack are still there, but they're now in the back of my mind, and the memories of the Little Mix concert on Tuesday night are what I think of first when I think of the arena.

"The bad memories have been replaced with good ones."