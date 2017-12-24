Image copyright Family handout Image caption Nicola Campbell was described as "bubbly" by her mother

A woman who was one of two people found dead in a flat has been described by her family as "happy-go-lucky".

Nicola Campbell, 30, died of stab wounds. Her body was found with the body of an unnamed man, also in his 30s, at a property on Beech Mount, Manchester, on Friday, police said.

Ms Campbell's death is being treated as murder, while the death of the man is being treated as non-suspicious.

Her mother Jayne said: "Niki was not just my daughter but my best friend."

She added: "Niki was bubbly and a happy-go-lucky person. Her death has left us utterly heartbroken and feeling empty."

Image copyright Google Image caption The bodies were found in a flat in Beech Court, Harpurhey

The cause of the man's death is "unascertained", Greater Manchester Police said. They said they were awaiting toxicology reports.

Det Ch Insp Terry Crompton said: "My thoughts are very much with the families and we are continuing to support them through this incredibly hard time.

"Our inquires remain ongoing and I would continue to urge anyone with any information that could help our investigation to please get in touch."