Image copyright Google Image caption The victim was crossing at a pelican crossing when she was hit by a car

A woman has died after being fatally injured in a suspected hit and run in Manchester.

The victim, in her 40s, was struck by the car as she crossed Oldham Road close to Naylor Street, Miles Platting at about 21:00 BST on Christmas Day.

She died in hospital a short time later. Her next of kin have been informed.

A man, aged 32, was held on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and is in custody for questioning.

The police said the car involved failed to stop at the scene and carried on down Oldham Road.

Sgt Lee Westhead, of Greater Manchester Police, said: "We sadly had to inform a family on Christmas Day that their loved one has died, a time when other families were enjoying the festivities - our thoughts are with them at this extremely difficult time."

The police have asked anyone who saw the collision or was with or spoke to the driver immediately before or after it to contact them.