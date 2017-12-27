Image copyright GMP Image caption Mohammed Aftab, 21, was found dead in Dyehouse Lane, Rochdale

A murder investigation has begun after a man's body was found on a country lane on Christmas Day.

Mohammed Aftab, 21, was found dead at about 08:15 BST, in Dyehouse Lane, Rochdale, Greater Manchester.

The exact cause of death is yet to be established but police said he suffered "multiple head injuries and stab wounds to the neck".

Police are appealing for witnesses to help find out the circumstances surrounding Mr Aftab's death.

Det Ch Supt Mary Doyle, from Greater Manchester Police's major incident team, said: "We are hoping members of the public can help us work out this man's last moments."