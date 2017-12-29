Image copyright Police handout Image caption Sharon Hamnett's family said they "love and miss" her

The family of a woman killed in a hit and run on Christmas Day said they are "absolutely broken".

Sharon Hamnett, 44, was struck by a car as she crossed Oldham Road close to the junction of Naylor Street in Miles Platting, Manchester at about 21:00 GMT on Monday.

The car failed to stop at the scene and Ms Hamnett died in hospital a short time later, police said.

Her family said they feel "complete emptiness".

"We know you're going to guide us in the right direction and make sure we stay strong," they said.

"We will continue to make you the proudest mum in the world.

"Rest in paradise beautiful."