Firefighters have been tackling a blaze in an apartment block in Manchester city centre.

Manchester Fire said the ninth and 10th floors of a 12-storey block in the Northern Quarter, near the Arndale shopping centre, were affected.

BBC Sport journalist Saj Chowdhury, who was near the scene, said the fire now appeared to be under control, after it was "doused quite quickly".

One person has been taken to hospital with smoke inhalation.

The fire service said 12 engines were at the scene in Joiner Street and advised people to avoid the area.

Eyewitness Les Gunn said there had been "lots of smoke and debris".

Mark Denby, who was shopping nearby, said people had been applauding firefighters for "doing an heroic job".

The fire service tweeted: "We still have 12 fire appliances tackling the blaze in the Northern Quarter over a number of floors.

"Firefighting in still ongoing and one casualty has been taken to hospital suffer by smoke inhalation. Please avoid the area as roads are still shut."

Police said there were road closures in Joiner Street and in Church Street, between High Street and Tib Street.

