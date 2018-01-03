Manchester

Manchester Arena attack: 'Hero' admits theft from victims

  • 3 January 2018
Chris Parker
Image caption Chris Parker was reported to have comforted a seriously injured girl and a woman who died in his arms

A homeless man who stole a purse and a phone from victims of the Manchester Arena attack has admitted theft.

Chris Parker was initially dubbed a hero after claiming he comforted a seriously injured girl.

At Manchester Crown Court, the 33-year-old also admitted fraud after using a debit card from the purse.

His trial was due to start on Tuesday but was delayed after he failed to appear. He was found hiding in a loft in Yorkshire and arrested.

The judge said a custodial sentence is "most likely".

Parker, now of Halifax, will remain in custody until he is sentenced on 30 January.

Salman Abedi detonated a home-made bomb in the foyer of the arena, killing 22 people and injuring hundreds more, at the end of an Ariana Grande concert on 22 May last year.

