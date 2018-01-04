Image copyright Greater Manchester Police Image caption Jake Morris, 24, was sentenced at Bolton Crown Court

A burglar who broke into a care home and sexually assaulted a 96-year-old woman with dementia has been jailed.

Jake Morris, 24, carried out the attack at Bedford Care Home in Leigh, Greater Manchester, in the early hours of 28 January last year.

The woman was treated for facial injuries after she was discovered by staff, Bolton Crown Court heard.

Morris, who also pleaded guilty to assault and three counts of burglary, was jailed for six years four months.

Three rooms were broken into during the burglary and a television and suitcase were stolen.

Image copyright Greater Manchester Police Image caption The attacker was captured on CCTV

Speaking after the sentencing, Det Con Andy Partington, of Greater Manchester Police, said: "Morris saw an opportunity to sexually assault one of the most vulnerable people in our society and shamelessly took it.

"He has no place in our society and now, as someone who would stoop so low to break into a care home and violate the safety of the residents, he is exactly where he belongs."

Morris was arrested two weeks after the burglary and denied attacking the victim.

However, he changed his plea to guilty after a trial began.

Morris was also given a restraining order and placed on the sex offenders register.