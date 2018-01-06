Image copyright Greater Manchester Police Image caption Steven Dyson was reported missing on New Year's Day

Police searching for a 22-year-old man who went missing following a New Year's Eve party have found a body.

Steven Dyson was last seen leaving the party in St Andrew's Close, Ramsbottom, Bury, at 09:00 GMT on New Year's Day.

Officers found a body in the river in Bury, Greater Manchester, near to Railway Street, earlier.

Police say it is too soon to say if it is Mr Dyson, but there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.

Inquiries will continue to identify the man and the circumstances which led to his death.

Ch Insp Tom Martin said officers were offering support to Mr Dyson's family "at this incredibly difficult time".

"I would like to thank everyone who came out and helped with the searches, and also the people who shared our appeals and supported the investigation.

"We are still actively looking for Steven and working to identify the man found in the river and the cause of his death," he added.