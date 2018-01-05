Image copyright GMP Image caption Marius Dolhascanu was described as a "predator" by police

A rapist who posed as a taxi driver and "prowled" the streets looking for a victim has been jailed after attacking a woman.

The woman had left a bar in Hindley, Greater Manchester, before being picked up by Marius Dolhascanu on 1 May 2016.

Rather than taking her home, the 41-year-old took her to a different address and raped her.

Dolhascanu was jailed for 11 years and six months at Bolton Crown Court after being found guilty of rape.

The court heard how, after attacking the 30-year-old woman, he dropped her off on Broadway in the town.

'Horrible ordeal'

She then managed to make her way home where she confided in her partner and police were called.

CCTV later showed Dolhascanu, of Hey Street, Wigan, had posed as a taxi driver previously, and once gave a man a lift home in exchange for £10.

Det Sgt Stuart Woodhead, of Greater Manchester Police, described Dolhascanu as a "predator" who subjected his victim to a "horrible ordeal".

He added: "Even after his arrest he refused to admit what he did, which meant that his victim had to relive what had happened by giving evidence during his trial.

"The bravery she showed in supporting the investigation and giving evidence is nothing short of outstanding and ultimately it has meant that a dangerous man is now off the streets.

"I hope this result will bring her some comfort."