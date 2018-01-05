Image caption PC Jessica Bullough was commended after carrying out "exceptional" life-saving efforts on the seriously injured

British Transport Police (BTP) and rail staff who were first to arrive at the scene of the Manchester Arena attack have been recognised for their bravery.

A commendation event was hosted by the Lord Mayor at Manchester Town Hall.

BTP's Chief Constable said he was "incredibly proud" and "extremely grateful" for their "heroic actions".

Suicide bomber Salman Abedi detonated a homemade device at an Ariana Grande concert at the arena on 22 May, killing 22 people and injuring many more.

PC Jessica Bullough, PCSO Mark Renshaw, PCSO Jon Morrey and PCSO Lewis Brown, the first responders to arrive at the scene, were highly commended for giving first aid to seriously injured victims and continuing overnight to provide support and comfort to survivors.

'Incredible courage'

Employees from Northern Rail and Carlisle Support Services, who were on duty at Manchester Victoria Station when the attack took place, were also praised.

Other staff had come in from home to help, the audience was told.

Image caption Police and rail staff "showed courage, professionalism and compassion" on 22 May, Ch Cons Paul Crowther said

Image caption A packed Manchester Town Hall showed their appreciation for their colleagues

Ch Cons Paul Crowther, from BTP, said it was important to "recognise those who ran towards scenes of danger, despite unknown danger to themselves, to help and protect the many innocent people who found themselves caught up in the attack.

"We are incredibly proud and extremely grateful for the heroic actions of all those commended."

More than 180 BTP officers and staff showed "incredible courage" during their response to the immediate aftermath of the attack, he added.

The arena is located next to Manchester Victoria Railway station, where some of the staff are based.