Image copyright Greater Manchester Police Image caption Steven Dyson was reported missing on New Year's Day

Police have confirmed a body found in a river in Bury is missing man Steven Dyson.

The 22-year-old was last seen leaving a party in St Andrew's Close, Ramsbottom, Bury at 09:00 GMT on New Year's Day.

Officers found a body in the river near to Railway Street on Saturday.

Hundreds of people had joined searches when Mr Dyson went missing. There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.