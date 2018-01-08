Image copyright NNP Image caption Ms Lound said she did not blame the man who killed her son

A mother has told an inquest her son's killer was a "very sick man", but she bears "no malice" towards him.

Student William Lound, from Birkdale in Southport, was stabbed by Lee Arnold in 2016 at his Salford hall of residence.

Maureen Lound told Bolton Coroners Court she did not blame the 38-year-old, who has paranoid schizophrenia, but said he had devastated her life.

Coroner Kevin McLoughlin said the inquest would be unusual as it would hear more about Arnold than Mr Lound.

Image caption Arnold spent time in Ashworth Hospital, a secure psychiatric unit on Merseyside

Arnold stabbed the 30-year-old to death in February 2016 at halls of residence on Cannon Street.

The jury was told the hearing would examine the way health professionals and the police dealt with Arnold before he became a killer.

Arnold spent several years in Ashworth Hospital, a secure psychiatric unit on Merseyside, before eventually being released into the community via other specialist facilities, the court heard.

Image caption Mr Lound's sister Virginia took her own life in June 2016

In a statement read to the court, Ms Lound said Arnold's actions caused her to lose two children, as her daughter Ginny killed herself because she was unable to cope with her brother's death.

She said she wanted to ensure any failings in a system which had allowed Arnold to "roam the streets" were identified and fixed.

However, she added: "I bear no malice towards Arnold. He was a very sick man."

The hearing was adjourned until Tuesday.