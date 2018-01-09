Image copyright PA Image caption Shahida Shahid discussed the menu with a waiter, the inquest heard

A student who died after eating a burger had checked its ingredients with a waiter, an inquest has heard.

Shahida Shahid, 18, suffered an allergic reaction from the buttermilk-marinated chicken burger she ate at the Almost Famous restaurant in Manchester.

She later collapsed "very suddenly", the city's coroners court was told.

The jury heard when she was taken ill, she was given an anti-allergy injection by a friend, but it was "just" out of date and had no effect.

Ms Shahid, from Worsley, Salford, went to the restaurant in the Great Northern Warehouse on Peter Street with four friends on 9 January 2015.

The University of Manchester student - who was studying for a masters in maths - had a dairy allergy and discussed the menu with the waiter before her meal, the court heard.

Her friend Lauren Davies said she "went first, because she always asked about what she can have and what she's allergic to".

Miss Davies said the waiter "went to talk to someone" and returned with an offer of the dish without the coleslaw and sauce.

After the meal, the five friends walked about a mile to the Printworks complex, where Shahida went from "laughing and joking" to sitting down outside a bar, feeling unwell, she said.

"I think she was scratching her arms and legs and, at one point, she said she was having an allergic reaction.

"I was trying to keep her calm and she told us to get her EpiPen out of her bag."

The inquest heard another friend, who had been shown how to use the injector, jabbed her in the right upper thigh.

Security guards Imran Farooqi and Avais Ali, who were working nearby, came to help.

They put Ms Shahid into the recovery position and also attempted CPR.

Mr Ali said the 18-year-old told him it could not be an allergic reaction "because I clearly told the waiter".

He said she then passed out and started frothing from her mouth.

The court was told she was not breathing and there was no heart activity when paramedics arrived a short time later.

The hearing continues.