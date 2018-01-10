Image copyright Highways England Image caption The HGV driver was pronounced death at the scene

A lorry driver was killed in a three-vehicle crash on the M6.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene after the crash involving three HGVs at junction 26 near Orrell, Greater Manchester, at about 07:50 GMT.

Police are trying to trace the victim's next of kin and have appealed for witnesses to contact them.

The carriageway has been closed and traffic is being diverted at junction 23 for Haydock, causing widespread delays.

The A580 East Lancashire Road is also busy, police said.

One driver told BBC Radio Manchester he had been stranded on the motorway for more than four hours, just before junction 25.

He said: "It's been stationary. We've got our engines off and haven't moved an inch since 08:16.

"Where we are, we can't go forward or can't go back."