A woman has been charged with murder after police found a body buried in a Stockport garden.

Barbara Coombes, 63, is also charged with preventing the lawful and decent burial of a body and fraud.

Human remains, believed to be those of her father Kenneth Coombes, were found in a garden in Reddish, Stockport on Tuesday.

Ms Coombes, of Matlock Road, Reddish, is due to appear before Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court later.

