Stockport woman appears in court after garden body find

  • 12 January 2018
Police and forensic officers at the scene Image copyright Christopher Furlong/ Getty
Image caption Police and forensic officers at the scene

A woman has appeared in court accused of murdering a man 12 years ago after police found a body buried in a garden in Greater Manchester.

Barbara Coombes, 63, is also charged with preventing the lawful and decent burial of a body and fraud.

Remains, believed to be those of her father Kenneth Coombes, were found in Reddish, Stockport on Tuesday.

Ms Coombes, of Reddish, appeared at Manchester Crown Court.

Proceedings were adjourned until a plea hearing on April 3, with the trial expected to begin on July 9.

