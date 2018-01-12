Image copyright Steve Jones Image caption Mr Jones said his decision to resign was made when he was "in a bad place"

A councillor who tried to retake his seat after quitting has been told he must take part in a by-election.

Steve Jones said he left Wigan Council following a drink-driving conviction and caution for assault, but after changing his mind, he was ordered to leave a council meeting on 10 January.

The council said his resignation "legally... cannot be rescinded" and he must seek re-election on 22 February.

Council leader Lord Peter Smith said Mr Jones was "unfit for office".

The 30-year-old, who ran as an independent, was elected to represent the Bryn ward in 2016.

In 2017, he was convicted of drink-driving and cautioned for common assault.

'Personal reasons'

He said he decided to resign after his arrest for assault on 23 December became public and emailed the council on 5 January, stating he would step down on 20 February.

He said at the time of arrest, he was "drinking too much" and when he was released, he decided "it's not fair on my family".

His decision to withdraw his notice came after "massive support from constituents" and he was seeking legal advice over the council's position, he said.

A Wigan Council spokesman said the councillor had "resigned for personal reasons and legally it cannot be rescinded".

"A notice of casual vacancy has been published and a by-election will take place on 22 February."

Lord Smith said Mr Jones should "reconsider standing in the by-election and instead seek professional help".

"We need role models as councillors. They need to stand up against violence."