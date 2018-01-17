Image copyright Police handout Image caption Lee Walker did not know Mr Murphy before the row broke out

A man who stabbed a stranger to death in his car after the victim tried to photograph him to use as evidence has been jailed.

Shaun Murphy, 38, was stabbed in the chest by Lee Walker in Wythenshawe, Manchester, on 17 June last year after the pair got into a row.

The 33-year-old brandished a knife and threatened Mr Murphy before stabbing him through his car window.

Walker, who admitted murder, was jailed for life at Manchester Crown Court.

He was ordered to serve a minimum sentence of 17 years and six months.

The court heard how Walker, of no fixed address, began arguing with Mr Murphy and his passengers in Greenbrow Road, Newall Green.

Image copyright Police handout Image caption Shaun Murphy's was an "amazing father" to his son Matthew, his family said

Walker pulled back his jacket to reveal a large knife and threatened the group.

When Mr Murphy photographed Walker on his mobile phone to keep as evidence, he ran over to the car and stabbed him through an open window.

Mr Murphy then drove a short distance in an attempt to escape, before coming to a stop. He was given first aid but later died.

Det Insp Richard Eales, from Greater Manchester Police, described the attack as "awful".

He said: "Shaun was a father and so loved by his family and they are obviously devastated by the senseless way his life was taken."

Mr Murphy's family said they were "heartbroken" after he was killed in the "most brutal of circumstances".

The family said Walker had "stolen our future with Shaun", who was a "special" and "amazing" father to his son Matthew.

They added: "We feel that we have been punished too and as a family are forced to face a life sentence of our own."