Image copyright John Whatmough Image caption Two fire engines and three specialist vehicles are at the scene of the blaze in Littleborough

An explosion has damaged a factory but there has been no reports of any injuries, the fire service has said.

The blast at CRP on Greenvale Business Park in Todmorden Road, Littleborough, Rochdale, happened at about 18:00 GMT.

Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said two fire engines and three specialist vehicles are at the scene. The cause is not yet known.

The blast has caused disruption to travel with Todmorden Road closed in both directions.

John Whatmough said he "thought a car had come off the road" into his house when the explosion happened.