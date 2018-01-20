Image caption The victim was shot in Glebelands Road, Prestwich, Bury, Greater Manchester

Two people have been charged after three masked men broke into a man's home and shot him.

The victim, 49, was shot in the stomach in Glebelands Road, Prestwich, Bury, Greater Manchester on 27 November.

Police said he was still recovering from serious injuries.

Two men, aged 30 and 23, have been charged with conspiracy to commit murder and are due before magistrates later.

A further four men have been charged with attempted murder.