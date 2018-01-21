Image copyright Google Image caption Two men, aged 27 and 29, have been arrested on suspicion of murder

A man has died following a fight in a "busy" pub.

Greater Manchester Police said a 51-year-old man was assaulted at Georgia Browns pub in Hindley, Wigan, at about 23:30 GMT on Saturday.

He later died in hospital. His family has been informed and a post-mortem examination is due to take place.

Two men, aged 27 and 29, have been arrested on suspicion of murder. Police said the victim was yet to be formally identified.

Ch Supt Phil Davies said the death was "an absolute tragedy".

"This was a busy pub on a Saturday night, we need to speak to anyone who was in the pub and saw what happened," he added.