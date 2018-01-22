Image copyright Family Image caption Helena Thurm's family said she was "a beautiful, kind, caring, intelligent and funny person"

A man has been jailed for causing the death of a woman by dangerous driving.

Helena Thurm, 25, from Altrincham, suffered serious head injuries when she was hit by a car as she crossed Manchester Road in Sale in June 2016.

The impact of the collision threw her about 10ft (3m) into the air, police said. She was taken to hospital where she died the following day.

Glenn Wall, 35, of Lawrence Road, Altrincham, was convicted at Manchester Crown Court and jailed for two years.

He was also banned from driving for two years and 11 months.

Wall remained at the scene and was later summonsed to court.

PC Paul Hailwood said: "Wall's dangerous actions that evening took the life of a woman who had her whole life ahead of her, robbing those close to her of a much loved daughter, sister and friend.

"Being in control of a car is no small responsibility of which the consequences can be heart breaking, as is sadly the case here."

Helena's family said she was "a beautiful, kind, caring, intelligent and funny person" who was "at the threshold of adult life".