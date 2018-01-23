Image copyright PA Image caption The ambulance service said it is working to "make sure that the people of the north west get the service they need"

The North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) has been described as a "shambles" in Parliament and accused of putting lives at risk.

Rochdale MP Tony Lloyd said he was "livid" about the treatment of an elderly woman in his constituency who waited eight hours for an ambulance.

This illustrated the "failings" of the service, added the Labour MP.

NWAS said its performance against national standards had "not been as good" as it would like.

"We would like to assure the public that much is being done to improve this," the service said in a statement.

NWAS added it will be offering to meet with Mr Lloyd to discuss the issues he raised and is "confident" of improvements in the coming months.

Mr Lloyd said he had been contacted by Ron Gerber, who had to ring for an ambulance for his wife Pat at 21:00 GMT on 26 December.

He said it was 05:00 before an ambulance arrived to take her to hospital.

Mrs Gerber was due to move to a hospice on Monday but an ambulance set to pick her up at 11:00 did not arrive, Mr Lloyd added.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Tony Lloyd said the "sad reality" is that the service is a "shambles"

The MP said NWAS is "putting people's lives at risk" and this is "simply unacceptable in modern Britain".

Health minister Stephen Barclay said there is an "issue" with performance and the service "need to improve".

He said work is underway with the NHS to address this as part of wider national initiatives.